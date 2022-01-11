MARKET NEWS

Government support a good start for Voda Idea, but not enough: Deutsche Bank analyst

Many investors fear that there could be an attempt to merge the state-run MTNL and BSNL with Vodafone, says Peter Milliken

Moneycontrol Research
January 11, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
Representative image.


After the government became the owner of a third of Vodafone Idea, a Deutsche Bank analyst said the state support would be a good start for the telecom company, but it won’t be enough for the beleaguered service provider.


Voda Idea’s troubles may be far from over, even after the respite in statutory dues. The government is working to ensure that the telecom sector does not become a two-player market. 


Sharing his views with CNBC-TV18, Peter Milliken, the telecom analyst with Deutsche Bank, called the conversion of the spectrum instalments and AGR dues into equity a “good start” but “not enough” and added that while the government did not want Voda Idea to fail because of the pending AGR dues, investors have been hesitant in putting in fresh money.


Vodafone Idea Ltd on Tuesday announced to convert the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity.


This makes the government own around 35.8 percent in the cash-strapped telco, while the promoter shareholding would be around 28.5 percent of Vodafone Group and 17.8 percent of Aditya Birla Group.

Many investors fear that there could be an attempt to merge the state-run MTNL and BSNL with Vodafone, Milliken said. He, however, maintained that such an idea would not be a logical one. There have been instances of such mergers between telecom behemoths in other countries. But Deutsche Bank believes that such a move will be “complicated” because of the legal challenges.

“A logical end-point would be to merge all the government-owned telecom companies. As government, you don’t want companies competing with each other. Voda Idea and the government may need to decide the way forward at some point,” Milliken said.

Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #AGR #Idea-Vodafone
first published: Jan 11, 2022 04:04 pm

