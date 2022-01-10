Government set to miss divestment target for third straight year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File Photo.

The Union government, in all probability, is likely to miss the divestment target for the financial year 2022, making it the third consecutive year where it is falling short of the budgeted numbers, say analysts.

So far, in this fiscal year, the Centre has been able to garner around Rs 45,485.87 crore through proceeds of divestment and dividends combined. It aims to garner another Rs 1 trillion by selling its stake sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) by the end of March 31, 2022. However, even if the centre is able to kick start and conclude the LIC's initial public offering by the end of current FY, it won't be able to meet the divestment target of Rs 1.75 trillion.

Analysts believe that the upcoming assembly elections in five states would hold back the government from its divestment plans. States of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will conduct electoral polls between February and May. Elected ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been involved in poll campaigns so far.

"These elections are being seen as a mid-term referendum on Narendra Modi 's performance. Hence, divestment may be put on the back-burner as populism takes precedence. Divestment will do away with the quotas for weaker sections and will be seen as private takeover of public monies", said an independent political analyst requesting anonymity.

Further, equity markets have turned cautious of late with the surge in coronavirus cases again and a new variant to battle. What’s more, expected liquidity tightening by global central banks due to higher inflation had dull market sentiment and dampened the prospects of share sales by public and private companies.

Since the start of this fiscal year, the benchmark BSE Sensex has gained nearly 21.31%. 100 listed PSUs lost 0.57% or 12300 crore in market value from the start of April 2021, BSE data showed.

Analysts believe that market conditions make it tough for the government to achieve its divestment target. As such, the centre’s track record of meeting its disinvestment target has been sketchy in the past. In FY21, the government set a target of disinvestment of Rs 2.1 trillion and raised just Rs 32,845.18 crore. For FY20 it set a target of Rs 1.05 trillion and failed to achieve by over 50%.

In the budget FY22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced divestment of Shipping Corp of India, Air India, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, Container Corp of India, IDBI Bank, BEML Ltd and Pawan Hans, among others. She also said that it will privatise two state owned banks and sell stake in one insurance firm. So far government raised around Rs 9329.90 crore via trimming its stake in Axis Bank through Sutti (Rs 3994.33 crore), NMDC Ltd (Rs3654 crore), Hudco (Rs 721 crore), HCL (Rs 242 crore) and IPCL (Rs 219.34 crore), data from the Department of Disinvestment website shows.

In December, the government agreed to sell debt ridden Air India to Tata Sons Ltd for Rs 18000 crore. Out of this, the government will get Rs 2700 crore and the rest will go to pay the debt of Air India.

"It is clear that the disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh cr is unlikely to be met since BPCL's privatization is not going to happen this financial year. The saving grace is that LIC's IPO is all set for this FY. The huge uncertainty in energy markets and the consequent inability of potential bidders for BPCL in finding financiers for financing the bid coupled with the dislocations thrown by the pandemic are delaying the BPCL privatization", Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Cheif Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

For LIC stake sale, the government assured that it will come up with an initial public offering (IPO) before March aiming to raise around Rs 1 trillion. Many market participants believe that stake sale of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are also unlikely to be concluded this fiscal.