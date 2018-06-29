App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government rules out 'knee-jerk' reaction to tackle rupee fall

The rupee closed at an all-time low of 68.79 on Thursday due to multiple headwinds, including concerns over inflation and weak global cues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today ruled out any "knee-jerk reaction" to tackle the fall in rupee and said appropriate measures would be taken after taking into consideration the global situation. Against the backdrop of the rupee breaching the 69-mark versus the US dollar and touching lifetime lows on Thursday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that there is no need for any knee-jerk reaction to deal with the situation.

The rupee closed at an all-time low of 68.79 on Thursday due to multiple headwinds, including concerns over inflation and weak global cues. The currency recovered lost ground today to touch 68.36 in afternoon trade.

"I have full faith that the RBI, which manages foreign exchange and rates, and the government will sit together and discuss. We will take a call on appropriate measures taking into consideration the global situation," he noted.

"Knee-jerk reaction is not called for. One has to work in an organised market and in an organised fashion," Goyal told reporters here.

related news

In 2013, when the rupee hit 68, the then RBI governor Raghuram Rajan introduced Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposits under which USD 32 billion came to India for three years. Following this, the rates stabilised, he said on the sidelines of a conference.

"We have returned those USD 32 billion and if you see in last five years there has not been any depreciation in rupee. If you look at macroeconomic data, there could be some speculation because the foreign exchange reserves was USD 304 billion and it was USD 425 billion at the end of 2017-18," Goyal said.

The minister said the Current Account Deficit (CAD), which was 4.8 percent in 2012-13, came down to 1.9 percent in the last fiscal. Similarly, fiscal deficit that stood at 4.5 per cent at that time fell to 3.5 per cent, he said.

"Our macroeconomic indicators from all respect are better today. But you know global environment, there was some announcement with respect to oil, interest rate in US have hardened. So, there is a flight of capital towards the US," he added.

Goyal, who also holds the Corporate Affairs Ministry portfolio, addressed an international conference on 'Professionals of the Future: Thoughts on 2018 & Beyond' organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary also addressed the conference.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Economy #Market news #Piyush Goyal #RBI #Rupee

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.