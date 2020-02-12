Government Pension Fund Global sells 1.7% stake in Parag Milk Foods

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 1.68 percent equity stake in Parag Milk Foods on February 12.

The bank sold more than 14 lakh equity shares of the milk products maker, valued at Rs 13 crore, as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

Norges Bank offloaded 602,597 shares of the company at Rs 93.06 per share on the NSE and 815,000 shares at Rs 92 per share on the BSE.

As per the December 2019 shareholding pattern, Government Pension Fund Global held 25 lakh equity shares (representing 2.97 percent of the total paid-up equity) in the company.

Among others, Paco Exports bought 5,86,675 shares of HSIL at Rs 55.43 per share on the NSE.