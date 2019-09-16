Government panel may study merger of NRI & FPI routes: Report

The high-level panel will comprise representatives from the central bank, SEBI, and the Department of Economic Affairs.
The government is planning to form a high-level panel to look into the merger of NRI and FPI routes, according to a report in The Economic Times.
The Reserve Bank of India has expressed its reservations over the merger, the report said.
A committee formed by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had recommended the merger in 2018.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The central bank is concerned that a merger will impact deposits held by NRIs in non-resident external (NRE) accounts. FPIs are not permitted to open rupee-denominated accounts for savings and fixed deposits.
"The committee will come up with a plan as to how the merger of both the routes can happen without impacting NRE deposits," a source told the paper.
Currently, NRI accounts hold deposits worth $93 billion (Rs 7 lakh crore), the report said citing RBI data. The panel will also explore ways to ease compliance burden for NRIs after the merger, since they are usually individual investors while FPIs are institutional investors, the report added.