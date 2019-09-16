Government panel may study merger of NRI & FPI routes: Report

The government is planning to form a high-level panel to look into the merger of NRI and FPI routes, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The Reserve Bank of India has expressed its reservations over the merger, the report said.

A committee formed by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had recommended the merger in 2018.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The high-level panel will comprise representatives from the central bank, SEBI, and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the report added.

The central bank is concerned that a merger will impact deposits held by NRIs in non-resident external (NRE) accounts. FPIs are not permitted to open rupee-denominated accounts for savings and fixed deposits.

"The committee will come up with a plan as to how the merger of both the routes can happen without impacting NRE deposits," a source told the paper.

Currently, NRI accounts hold deposits worth $93 billion (Rs 7 lakh crore), the report said citing RBI data.