you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Government needs to be more aggressive with fiscal deficit: Edelweiss

"I don't think infrastructure will get that extra leg up that everyone presumes," Aditya Narain of Edelweiss said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Infrastructure is unlikely to see the budgetary support that the market is expecting, said Aditya Narain, head of research, institutional equities at Edelweiss, adding that the upcoming Union Budget could be 'neutral' to slightly positive for the sector.

"I don't think infrastructure will get that extra leg up that everyone presumes, for the simple reason that a fair amount has been put into infrastructure and it has not provided the same kind of delta," Narain said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Speaking about infra expenditure, Narain said, "What has changed between six months ago and now is the fact that you were at the point of time looking at growth acceleration in the economy, and now you are looking at growth revival. To that extent, because it is a riskier environment, because it is more challenging from a funding perspective, we would fundamentally stay defensive on our portfolio."

"Infrastructure will probably get a lesser share in the expansion... I think because you have policy support towards lower rates, I would tend to believe, infrastructure would be neutral to slightly positive," he added.

Talking about the fiscal deficit, Narain said, "I think the government needs to come in and be a little bit more aggressive with this fiscal deficit. I think everyone is looking for 3.4 percent but you actually need a stimulus and you need that number to actually go up. So the pie actually has to expand in terms of the money that is effectively put into this system."

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
tags #Budget 2019 #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

