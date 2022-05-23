Government clips steel sector’s wings at wrong moment

live bse live

The steel sector, which looked all set to be the leader of the much-awaited revival in India’s private investment cycle, has now been left to hold the bag for dousing the flames of inflation in the country.

On May 21, the government announced a series of measures to bring down inflation in the country which in April reached multi-month highs and forced the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee into an emergency hike in interest rate of 40 basis points earlier this month.

Among the measures announced by the government, the one that could end up having long-term ramifications for India to emerge out of its decade-old slump in private capital expenditure is the move to bring in 15 percent duty on steel exports to reign in domestic prices.

Analysts believe the export duty will not only hurt steel companies in terms of profitability as the lucrative export market, which drove earnings at a time when domestic demand was hit by COVID-19, becomes unattractive, but will cloud their long-term expansion plans.

India’s finished steel exports rose by 25 percent in 2021-22 to 13.5 million tonnes while the same rose more than 60 percent when compared to the pre-pandemic period, according steel ministry data. Ironically, in March, the Steel Minister Piyush Goyal hailed India’s emergence as a key player in the global steel market as a vindication of the government’s export-focused policies in the pandemic era.

The same export-focused policy, which was buttressed by steel import duties to deter countries like China and South Korea from dumping cheaper steel, now appear to have been kept on the backburner to reduce input costs for several steel-consuming industries.

“Will it lead to lower price of housing, automobiles, construction? We don’t think so,” said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which has put its coverage on the sector under review in light of the shift in policy.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has termed the government’s measure a “policy shock” that “would slow down growth capex and could eventually force a reversal of duties”.

Investors saw the sudden shift of policy in the same vein as shares of Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, and SAIL tanked 6-16 percent on May 23.

Motilal Oswal Financial believes that the measures are a year too late given that at the time profits of steel companies were near record highs and cost of coal was about 20 percent lower, allowing companies to easily absorb the higher cost of export.

“The current measure will impact the ability and will of the companies to continue with their long term capex plans and will only commission the capacities where capex has been significantly committed,” Motilal Oswal Financial said in a note.

Kotak Equities is of the view that the slowdown in capital expenditure from the sector, generally a key driver of private capex, could force the government to reverse the hike in export duties but “we do no build it in our base case”.

Tata Steel, which announced a more than Rs 10,000 crore outlay on capital expenditure for 2022-23, said earlier this month that it will review its capex plan during the middle of the financial year with the expectation of increasing it substantially to bake in its long-term capacity expansion plans. Those plans will likely be put on hold given that much of it was driven by the need to cater to the appetite of global markets, which are dealing with China’s withdrawal as the dragon focuses on cleaning its environment.

Jindal Steel and Power’s Managing Director VR Sharma summed up the shock for the industry when he told Reuters that the sector will be forced to cancel orders from European companies, who were counting on India to lend a hand in replacing million tonnes of Russian steel that are now under sanctions.

"This could possibly lead to force majeures. And the customer has done no wrong here and he doesn't deserve to be treated that way,” Sharma told Reuters.

One could argue neither did the sector that was all set to write a multi-year Indian capex story.

