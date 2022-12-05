 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government Bond yields little changed as traders await MPC policy decision

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Retail inflation eased to a three month low in October, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo on a belt at bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sep. 30, 2022. Indias central bank delivered a hat-trick of half-point interest-rate hikes, sustaining its battle to rein in inflation while flagging calibrated action to shield the economy amid fears of a global recession. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged Monday, as traders waited for domestic monetary policy decision due later in the week, which analysts said was mostly priced into the market.

The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.2254% after ending at 7.2215% on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25% on Wednesday, according to economists polled by Reuters.

A strong two-thirds majority said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation.

"Bond yields are unable to comfortably break the 7.20% handle on the downside, as they also want to gauge guidance given by the MPC," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.