Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gopikishan Damani buys 2.75% stake in India Cements, Tata Sons ups shareholding in Tata Chemicals

Tata Sons increased their shareholding in Tata Chemicals to 31.08 percent as of December 2019, up from 30.63 percent as of September 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Gopikishan S Damani, the brother of ace investor Radhakishan Damani, bought 2.75 percent stake in India Cements on February 25.

As per the bulk deals available on the National Stock Exchange, Gopikishan S Damani purchased 85,22,428 equity shares of the cement company at Rs 82.7 per share.

Billionaire Radhakishan Damani already held a 4.73 percent stake in India Cements as of December 2019, which he increased from the 1.3 percent stake he held in September 2019.

If we combined both, then their entire shareholding currently stands at 7.48 percent.

Among others, promoter Tata Sons continued to increase its shareholding in Tata Chemicals.  It acquired 16,21,075 shares of the company at Rs 749.62 per share on February 25.

The promoters increased their shareholding in Tata Chemicals to 31.08 percent as of December 2019, up from 30.63 percent as of September 2019.

Goldiam International bought 3,94,339 of their own shares at Rs 155.46 per share, whereas Minesh Jormalbhai Mehta sold 1,40,501 shares of the company at Rs 155.67 per share.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India Cements #Market Edge

