App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goodyear India Q2 profit down 31.42% at Rs 28.74 crore

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 41.91 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tyre maker Goodyear India on reported 31.42 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 28.74 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 41.91 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Goodyear India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 499.12 crore. It was at Rs 425.26 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

During the second quarter, the company's total expenses stood at Rs 454.94 crore as compared to Rs 360.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Goodyear India #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.