Goodyear India Q2 profit down 31.42% at Rs 28.74 crore

Tyre maker Goodyear India on reported 31.42 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 28.74 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 41.91 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Goodyear India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 499.12 crore. It was at Rs 425.26 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

During the second quarter, the company's total expenses stood at Rs 454.94 crore as compared to Rs 360.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.