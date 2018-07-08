Good quality small & mid-cap stocks can be bought for higher returns; SAMCO bets on these 3 stocks

The stock market is ever-dynamic, with new opportunities coming and going. But if one does their homework, one will find some companies that give returns at a notch over the rest. Here are the top 10 companies with a Rs 1000 crore market capitalization that have given the largest returns over the year till date *.

Small and midcap indices have corrected by around 25-30 percent, while some stocks have plunged over 50 percent this year. But they seem to be nearing their bottom as negative sentiment has caused a deep correction in these stocks, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand. Edited excerpts:

The Nifty on a weekly basis closed with gains of 0.54 percent. What does weekly and monthly chart say about the technical picture?

The Nifty made a V-shaped recovery in the past month after a panic-led fall, indicating that the market has stabilised and bottomed out in the immediate term.

On the weekly chart, correction phase seems to be tighter and a sideways movement is expected. The market is expected to be trading in a range-bound manner unless trade war fears and macro (issues) escalate further.

How is Bank Nifty looking on technical charts? Any other index which is showing strength?

Bank Nifty seems to be trading in choppy waters, but has maintained a strong support at 26,000 levels. Since June, Bank Nifty has been trading in a tight range and we expect a sideways movement in the short term.

Good quality small and mid-cap stocks can be bought for higher returns in the portfolio.

Plenty of stocks hit fresh 52-week lows in July compared the ones which hit 52-week highs. The absence of buying in broader markets is likely to cap upside for markets, and what should investors do with stocks hitting lows — hold or exit?

Markets have shown high volatility in the past few months due to weakening rupee, high crude oil prices, trade war woes, and political ambiguity.

When markets are facing this kind of volatility, it is best to be patient and hold the stock instead of following the herd and selling them when the prices have fallen.

The stocks hitting lows need not necessarily be bad, but an unemotional assessment of quality check has to be done before taking any decision. If nothing has changed fundamentally, then they should be held on and added more in the portfolio.

Top 3-5 positional calls which could give handsome returns to investors in next 1 month?

Yes Bank seems to be a good positional call as it has had the longest consolidation and has taken support at 200-DMA. ACC has decisively reversed the corrective fall and is likely to move higher.