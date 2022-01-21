'Good luck! We’ll all need it', Permabear Grantham warns of a $35-trillion ‘superbubble’ burst

Jeremy Grantham, a co-founder at one of the world’s biggest hedge funds Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo, believes that the “superbubble” in the US equity, housing, bond, and commodity markets is on the verge of bursting.

Grantham, a so-called permabear, in a note on January 21, warned that the that the standard bubble in the US equities market that was visible in 2021 had graduated to a “superbubble”, the likes of which have been witnessed only thrice in the history—1929, 2000, and 2007.

“Even more dangerously for all of us, the equity bubble, which last year was already accompanied by extremely low-interest rates and high bond prices, has now been joined by a bubble in housing and an incipient bubble in commodities,” Grantham said in the note.

He defines the “superbubble” as price movement that is three standard deviations above the normal long-term trends.

Emerging market investors may agree that Grantham’s argument can be extended to over-priced markets like India, which have been trading nearly two-standard deviation above their long-term one-year forward earnings for more than 12 months.

Grantham said the potential pain from the break of the “superbubble” had also gone up for investors. The 83-year-old argued that investors were participating in the most broad-based and extreme global real estate bubble in history.

In addition to the equity and real estate bubble, Grantham also pointed towards “crazy” investor behaviour in the US stock market such as the meme stocks phenomenon.

“Third, as if this were not enough, we also have the highest-priced bond markets in the US and most other countries around the world, and the lowest rates, of course, that go with them, that human history has ever seen,” Grantham said.

Combine the above three with the overpriced global commodity markets and Grantham showed that global financial markets were in the midst of three “superbubbles” at the same time, a rare occurrence.

How painful would the ‘burst’ be?

The renowned investor, who was one of the few to predict the US housing crisis of 2008 and the subsequent global recession, laid the blame for the creation of these “superbubbles” on the US Federal Reserve.

The US central bank’s policy of protecting the economy by cutting interest rates to record lows and pumping humungous liquidity into the economy had created issues of moral hazard, where economic participants feel incentivised to take a greater risk knowing well that the central bank would eventually bail them out.

“What our financial leadership should know is that multiplying these risks—these three and a half bubbles—will multiply the total shock if the damage occurs simultaneously. And this package presents more potential for writing down perceived wealth than at any previous time in history,” Grantham said.

Grantham warned that as and when pessimism would return to the global market, as it invariably does, and if valuations across all of these asset classes return even two-thirds of the way back to historical norms, total wealth losses would be in the order of $35 trillion in the US alone.

What should investors do?

The hedge fund veteran said investors should perhaps avoid US equity markets for the time being and instead focus on value stocks in emerging markets.

“Speaking personally, I also like some cash for flexibility, some resources for inflation protection, as well as a little gold and silver,” Grantham said.

On cryptocurrency, Grantham said he would avoid them since they were too complicated to be understood.

“We are in what I think of like the vampire phase of the bull market, where you throw everything you have at it – and still the creature flies. Until, just as you’re beginning to think the thing is completely immortal, it finally, and perhaps a little anticlimactically, keels over and dies,” Grantham said.

“So, good luck! We’ll all need it.”

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.