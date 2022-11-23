 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Goldman Sachs sees Nifty hit 20,500 by 2023-end

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Over the medium term, the foreign brokerage firm expects India’s earnings to grow fastest in the Asia-Pacific region, at 14 percent in the next five years against 10 percent compounded annual growth for the region.

Goldman Sachs sees the Nifty50 hitting 20,500 by the end of 2023, which is a 12 percent price return led by earnings growth. Going into 2023, the brokerage firm is of the view that Indian equities are less likely to outperform for the third successive year. That’s thanks to expensive valuations and lingering cyclical issues like slowing growth in the first half, sticky core inflation, RBI policy hikes, and a weak rupee.

China and other globally cyclical North Asian markets, notably Korea, could perform better on China reopening catalysts and global recovery expectations in 2024, which is another reason, according to Goldman Sachs.

The foreign brokerage firm believes the shift towards China or North Asia could lead to weak foreign ﬂows to India to start the year.

Read here | IPO Street is buzzing but retail investors are not too excited

It believes growth will recover in the second half of 2023 along with a pick-up in equity flow.

While the Indian market has been resilient year-to-date (YTD) overall, it has been a signiﬁcant outperformer compared to its Asian peers due to its stronger domestic fundamentals.