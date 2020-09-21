Goldman Sachs picks up additional 4.23% stake in Route Mobile; Vanguard Group buys stake in Tata Motors DVR

Route Mobile, the cloud communication services provider, witnessed strong buying on September 21, day one of trading on exchanges. US-based Goldman Sachs acquired another 24.09 lakh equity shares in the company or 4.23 percent of the total paid-up equity via open market transactions today.

Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 4,75,012 equity shares in Route Mobile, Goldman Sachs Trust Emerging Markets Equity Fund 8,00,908 shares and GS FDS SICAV GS Global Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio 11,33,423 shares at Rs 705.95 per share, a 101.7 percent premium over its issue price or earlier buying price of Rs 350 per share, the bulk deals data showed on the National Stock Exchange.

Kuwait Investment Authority via Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 also bought another 5,78,504 shares in Route Mobile (representing 1.01 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 697.25 per share, a 99.2 percent premium over its issue price or earlier buying price of Rs 350 per share.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs India and Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 had acquired 3,94,840 equity shares each in the company via anchor book, at Rs 350 per share on September 8.

The Vanguard Group Inc via Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 30,41,977 shares in Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary Shares at Rs 63.37 per share and 12,02,981 shares in Deepak Nitrite at Rs 839.18 per share.