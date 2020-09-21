172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|goldman-sachs-picks-up-additional-4-23-stake-in-route-mobile-vanguard-group-buys-stake-in-tata-motors-dvr-5868281.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs picks up additional 4.23% stake in Route Mobile; Vanguard Group buys stake in Tata Motors DVR

Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 also bought another 5,78,504 shares in Route Mobile at Rs 697.25 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Route Mobile, the cloud communication services provider, witnessed strong buying on September 21, day one of trading on exchanges. US-based Goldman Sachs acquired another 24.09 lakh equity shares in the company or 4.23 percent of the total paid-up equity via open market transactions today.

Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 4,75,012 equity shares in Route Mobile, Goldman Sachs Trust Emerging Markets Equity Fund 8,00,908 shares and GS FDS SICAV GS Global Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio 11,33,423 shares at Rs 705.95 per share, a 101.7 percent premium over its issue price or earlier buying price of Rs 350 per share, the bulk deals data showed on the National Stock Exchange.

Listen | Setting Sail: 'The question is not if, but when will India become a $10 trillion economy'

Close

Kuwait Investment Authority via Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 also bought another 5,78,504 shares in Route Mobile (representing 1.01 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 697.25 per share, a 99.2 percent premium over its issue price or earlier buying price of Rs 350 per share.

related news

Earlier, Goldman Sachs India and Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 had acquired 3,94,840 equity shares each in the company via anchor book, at Rs 350 per share on September 8.

Image112192020

The Vanguard Group Inc via Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 30,41,977 shares in Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary Shares at Rs 63.37 per share and 12,02,981 shares in Deepak Nitrite at Rs 839.18 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited-Employees Welfare Trust bought 27 lakh shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 156.95 per share.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Deepak Nitrite #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market Edge #Route Mobile

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.