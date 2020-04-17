Goldman Sachs downgrades India to ‘marketweight’, lowers Nifty target to 9,600 by June 2021

Goldman Sachs lowered its stance on Indian markets to ‘marketweight’ from ‘overweight’ earlier on delayed economic recovery and extended valuations.

The US-based investment bank has also lowered the Nifty50 target to 9,600 for end-June 2021, from 10,800 levels earlier on lower earnings expectations and a lower target multiple of 15.5x.

The revised 12-month Nifty target suggests a potential upside of nearly 7 percent from the current levels from Thursday’s closing of 8,992.

“We lower India to marketweight within our Asian allocation on delayed recovery and extended valuations. We think the Indian economy will recover more gradually than some of its North Asian peers,” said the report.

The report further added that while markets may not retest fresh lows given reduced global risks, Goldman believes that Indian equities could relatively underperform the region on expectations of slower recovery. However, a more forceful policy stimulus could pose a risk to that view.

Sectoral View:

Given the current economic and market uncertainty, Goldman Sachs has lowered the overall beta and tilt defensive in its sector recommendations. Thematically, the global investment bank prefers large-caps over mid-caps and defensives over banks and domestic cyclicals.

Raise defensives to overweight:

Goldman is of the view that defensives will continue to outperform over the coming quarters as investors grapple with the extent of economic disruptions due to COVID-19 and shutdowns.

“We upgrade consumer staples and telcos to overweight. While staples still look expensive and are likely to see business disruptions (from logistical and manufacturing issues), we think earnings are likely to be relatively less impacted compared to other domestic cyclical sectors,” said the report.

Goldman also upgraded the export-related defensive sectors of pharma and Infotech. For Pharma, the recent outperformance is likely to continue given minimal disruptions to manufacturing owing to the essential services tag, the improving raw material situation due to the resumption of API supplies from China and low valuations.