Goldman Sachs buys shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 176,42,30,000.

On the NSE, shares of IndusInd bank on Wednesday rallied 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 426.