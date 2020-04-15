App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goldman Sachs buys shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte on Wednesday picked up shares worth over Rs 176 crore in IndusInd Bank, through an open market transaction.

This took the total deal value to Rs 176,42,30,000.

This took the total deal value to Rs 176,42,30,000.

On the NSE, shares of IndusInd bank on Wednesday rallied 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 426.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Goldman Sachs #IndusInd Bank #Market news

