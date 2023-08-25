Goldilocks Premium says Nifty correction normal; 18,900-19,000 good support zone

Nifty

Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium said the market will go through a correction phase from time to time and there is no weakness in the markets from a technical view.

Shah shared his views in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “There is nothing in the charts in absolute terms that tells us that the markets are weak. After all, we’ve fallen 3 percent from the high. If you compare India with the US, Europe and the rest of Asia, our ratio charts have been uptrend all along,” he observed.

Shah also picked Pharma, IT and PSU Banking as the sectors where he sees value. “This market is about themes, so we continue to like the Pharma space, we love the way the IT space has come back in the recent past despite all the negative talk and the headwinds coming from global markets and I do believe that the IT index is ready for a fresh breakout and could actually lead the market higher. Let's also not ignore the banking index. I think around 44 000, there is not much to lose on the Bank Nifty and I also love the way the PSU banking space is setting up. At this point in time, these three or four pockets that I highlighted are the best opportunities as I see it,” added Shah.

He also spoke about the possibility of markets rallying up if there is a recovery at 19,600.

“Once the Nifty gets past 19,600 I think the uptrend will resume and then we are looking at 20, 000 and possibly 20,400. Unfortunately, I do not have big numbers to work with beyond 20,400 because I think it is an inflection point,” he noted.

The Nifty closed at 19,243, down 120 points on August 26. The Sensex ended at 64,886.51 down by 365 points.