Goldiam International shines 3% brighter on Rs 50 crore export order for jewellery

Shares of Goldiam International gained about 3 percent on April 27 after the company received export orders worth Rs 50 crore for manufacturing of diamond-studded gold jewellery.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery contributes around 35 percent of the export order.

At 11:23am, shares of the company were trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 143.4 on the BSE.

The company expects this order to be executed before August 30. The total order book of the company stands at nearly Rs 100 crore. Goldiam International expects the total order book to be executed in four to six months.

Moneycontrol News