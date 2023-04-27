English
    Goldiam International shines 3% brighter on Rs 50 crore export order for jewellery

    Out of the above order, lab-grown diamond jewellery contributes around 35 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Shares of Goldiam International gained about 3 percent on April 27 after the company received export orders worth Rs 50 crore for manufacturing of diamond-studded gold jewellery.

    Lab-grown diamond jewellery contributes around 35 percent of the export order.

    At 11:23am, shares of the company were trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 143.4 on the BSE.

    The company expects this order to be executed before August 30. The total order book of the company stands at nearly Rs 100 crore. Goldiam International expects the total order book to be executed in four to six months.

    As per Monarch Networth Capital, the current order inflow highlights the improving conditions in the export markets, and the brokerage firm expects the trend to continue. It has reiterated its long-term prospects for lab-based diamonds as they continue gaining prominence.

    The company has a presence both in natural and lab-based diamonds, catering to the US, the largest jewellery market in the world.

    More companies are focusing on lab-based diamonds given the advantages it enjoys, apart from the pricing difference. Additionally, the company is looking to enter the domestic market for lab-grown diamonds, which we believe is the logical move given the spending patterns in India.

    The Union Budget pointed out the growing need for lab-grown diamonds and lined up measures to boost its overall growth, which is an extremely promising sign, said Monarch Networth Capital.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am