Goldiam International rises nearly 8% on export order win worth Rs 140cr

Shares of Goldiam International added nearly 8 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company bagged an export order worth Rs 140 crore.

The company has received its highest ever confirmed export orders worth Rs 140 crore from its International clients.

The order included the manufacturing of diamond studded designed gold jewellery.

The said order will be delivered within coming 3 months.

The share price rose 26 percent in last 1 month.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 96.25 and 52-week low Rs 50.60 on 04 September, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.14 percent below its 52-week high and 65.22 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:17 hrs Goldiam International was quoting at Rs 84.35, up Rs 5.45, or 6.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil