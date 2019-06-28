App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldiam International jumps 6% on winning its largest order yet

The stock rallied more than 115 percent in last one year. It was trading at Rs 125.60, up 3.20 percent on the BSE at 1350 hours IST.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Goldiam International shares rallied as much as 6 percent intraday on June 28 after bagging its largest order ever for a single ring style.

The stock rallied more than 115 percent in last one year. It was trading at Rs 125.60, up 3.20 percent on the BSE, at 1350 hours IST.

The jewellery company in its BSE filing said it has received its largest order ever for a single ring style for 10,000 pieces from a large US based retailer.

Close

The order is worth approximately Rs 35 crore, it added.

With this, Goldiam International has an open order value above Rs 70 crore.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Goldiam International

