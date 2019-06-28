Goldiam International jumps 6% on winning its largest order yet

1. Atlas Jewellery India | Return in December 2017: 44.51% | 2016: 23.74% | 2015: 20.66% | Atlas offers a wide range of choice in fashionable jewellery coupled with high standards of purity and service.

Goldiam International shares rallied as much as 6 percent intraday on June 28 after bagging its largest order ever for a single ring style.

The stock rallied more than 115 percent in last one year. It was trading at Rs 125.60, up 3.20 percent on the BSE, at 1350 hours IST.

The jewellery company in its BSE filing said it has received its largest order ever for a single ring style for 10,000 pieces from a large US based retailer.

The order is worth approximately Rs 35 crore, it added.

With this, Goldiam International has an open order value above Rs 70 crore.