App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Golden Rule: Book profits in bull market and take opportunities in bear market

The MF industry witnessed a spectacular growth in 2018, rose by 13 percent as compared to 2017 and this growth is expected to continue this year

Rahul Jain
Whatsapp

Retail participation in the Indian markets has witnessed a steady rise in the past few years. Leaving the past few months aside, strong macro-economic fundamentals and various government reforms have strengthened the confidence of retail investors.

This has led them to prefer equities and mutual funds as an investment option over the traditional savings options and small savings schemes.

The mutual fund industry witnessed a spectacular growth in 2018, rose by 13 percent as compared to 2017. In 2019, the mutual fund houses are expecting this robust growth story to continue.

Mind you, this growth has been despite rising crude oil prices, rupee depreciation and stock market volatility – the retail investors have continued to remain buoyant with their SIP investments.

Rahul Jain
Rahul Jain
EVP|Edelweiss Wealth Management

The main factors which have contributed to the changing patterns are that the mutual fund industry is now considered as a viable solution for meeting different financial goals.

For example, in case you are planning to save for a specific goal like retirement or for children’s education, the go-to option now is a mutual fund. The flexibility of opting for a healthy mix of options between debt and equity-oriented schemes is a boon for investors.

Besides diversification across asset classes, retail investors have also started understanding the benefits of long-term investing.

More retail investors are committing to their investments by regularly sticking to their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

In the past year, the SIP flows have continued to be robust, as they poured in liquidity and equity funds. The SIP flows for April 19 increased to Rs 8,328 crore, the growth in SIP flows currently stands at over 24 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The analysts have predicted this was on grounds of healthy MF flows into equity coupled with positive FII net inflows; give a positive indication for the equity markets. This has been thereon increasingly evident from the SIP flows in the economy.

image (1)

In the long run, to reap the benefit of long term investing, considering a time horizon is also important. I have observed that investors become blind to risk in a rising market and blind to opportunities in the bear market.

By simply following the asset allocation, one can take control of emotions and bring in more discipline in the investment process.

Asset allocation also prompts one to rebalance the portfolio. If your asset allocation is 70:30 (equity & debt) and because of the bull market this ratio changes to 85:15, asset allocation suggests that one should book profits in equity and move the profits into debt.

Similarly, take the bear market – if your asset allocation has changed to 50:50, then one needs to take money out of debt and invest in equity.

By following asset allocation and rebalancing one's portfolio, one can book profits in a bull market and take advantage of opportunities in the bear market.

I feel awareness and technology has helped the industry move to the next stage in meeting investors' expectation.

The mutual industry has already started deploying technology intelligently across all its processes and has benefited significantly from the digitalization of the payment spectrum.

To sum up, I feel it is a positive start to make mutual funds as a versatile investment option for investors. Now we have to wait and watch how fast our country can see the conversion of savings to investments in the coming years.

(The author is Head, Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Market Edge #markets #mutual fund

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

PM Narendra Modi thanks the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli af ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Deaths of British, Irish Climbers Add to Everest Toll​

WATCH | We Are Lacking a Bit in Bowling Department: Azam

Aladdin Races Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted in Box ...

Podium Guy For PM': Internet Has Already Chosen UK’s Next Leader af ...

Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Divi ...

2 Days After Being Re-elected, Aligarh BJP MP Says He Will Send Jinnah ...

3 Kids Go Missing From Outside Their House in UP, Bullet-Ridden Bodies ...

German Bakery Blast Survivor Thanks Arjun Kapoor for Telling His Story ...

Kendall Jenner Dons Outfit Similar to Deepika Padukone's Cannes Red Ca ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

US President Trump and PM Modi to meet at G-20 Summit in June

Narendra Modi 2.0: What does a historic win mean for the US, China and ...

Hundreds of counterfeit Crocs products seized and 2 arrested during ra ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Narendra Modi beats opposition with a ...

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Race to succeed Theresa May as UK PM leaves Brexit chaos in limbo, inc ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Queer Take: What I don't talk about when I talk about being a city ...

Apple iOS 12.3.1 comes with fixes for VoLTE and the Messages app issue ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.