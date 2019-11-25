'Gold to slide further on trade deal hopes, stronger dollar'

It is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold and valuables like ornaments, gemstones or other metals like copper and silver, as such purchases are believed to bring 'lakshmi' or wealth and prosperity into your home throughout the year that follows. (Image: Reuters)

MCX gold ended last week with a marginal loss of 0.26 percent, while Comex gold slipped 0.41 percent. Holding at the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reduced from 897 tonnes as on November 15 to 892 tonnes on November 22.

China has invited top US trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to strike at least a limited deal.

China's top trade negotiator said he was cautiously optimistic. Its commerce ministry said the country would strive to reach an agreement with the United States, with both sides keeping communication channels open.

Beijing is demanding the immediate removal of all the levies imposed after May and also a gradual phasing out of those slapped earlier.

US vice president Mike Pence said it would be hard for the US to do a deal if protests in Hong Kong were met with violence. Washington passed two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China on its human rights record.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation, passed by Congress, supporting Hong Kong protesters and that could be a blow to the trade deal.

China has threatened retaliation, saying supporting the protesters is a “gross” interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has told Trump that there is has no plan to cut rates for the fourth time in December unless the economy takes a dramatic 'U' turn. Even the minutes of the last Fed met echoed the same views.

The dollar appreciated, with a couple of supportive economic data.

The housing data has been encouraging. Housing starts for October grew at 3.8 percent against de-growth of 7.9 percent a month ago. Building permits for October grew at 5 percent against de-growth of 2.7 percent a month ago.

Philly fed manufacturing index increased to 10.4 in November from 5.6 in October. Existing home sales improved by 1.9 percent in October from 2.5 percent fall in September.

From an economic data point of view, consumer confidence (November) numbers and new home sales (October) numbers will be released on November 26. The next day will be more important, as the US will release Core durable goods order (October), Q3 GDP, weekly jobless claims, Core PCE price index and personal spending (October), which may impact the yellow metal. November 29 will be the Thanks Giving holiday.

US’ manufacturing output accelerated in November to its fastest pace in seven months and services activity also picked up more than expected, a survey of purchasing managers showed on November 22.

Gold may reach lower levels as positive developments towards an interim trade deal will lift demand for riskier assets and boost the dollar.

An ambitious "phase two" trade deal is looking less likely, as the two countries struggle to agree to the preliminary "phase one" agreement, according to US and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts.

Overall, gold may slide further on safe-haven appeal because of the hopes of a trade deal.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited.)