Jigar Trivedi

In the week gone by, precious metals fell as safe-haven demand eroded slowly and steadily.

At one time Comex gold rose to $1,347. However, bulls failed to cross the $1,350 psychological mark even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was taking a patient approach regarding altering interest rates.

In fact, in contrast to the upturn, the SPDR gold ETF has experienced selling pressure as investors stayed away from the safe-haven asset in absence of any fresh demand.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended without any clear outcome, but Trump called it a productive meet.

Base metals gained in the week gone by due to optimism regarding the US-China trade talks. LME lead rallied as orders to reduce inventories from the bourse jumped by the most in two months. Copper rebounded to its highest closing price since July as the dollar slumped.

China's manufacturing PMI in February fell further below the 50 mark that signifies contraction, with domestic holidays, the global slowdown and uncertainty from the trade war all likely playing a part.

The PMI dropped to 49.2, missing estimates and below the 49.5 of a month prior. But the metals market seems to have shrugged it off. Lastly, as OPEC urged members to continue output cuts, oil prices rose sharply; further support came as Saudi signalled continue even in H2 of the year.

Ahead, we expect the yellow metal to fall further although the downside seems limited. For the first time in several weeks, gold is starting to show signs of vulnerability as a key short-term trend line is being hit.

This is despite recent weakness in the US dollar, which has prompted many investors to wonder if the gold market is simply suffering from a state of exhaustion after three months of rallying without a major pullback.

Nevertheless, next week the US may post a drop in new-home sales and in ADP employment data. Even the trade balance is likely to widen and non-farm payrolls fall short of forecast according to Bloomberg. Hence, as stated earlier, the downside in the yellow metal seems contained.

According to a Bloomberg report, US officials are preparing a final trade deal that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could sign in a week, even as debate continues in Washington about whether to push Beijing for more concessions.

The US is eyeing a summit between the two presidents as soon as mid-March. Hence, base-metal traders will keenly watch any developments in this matter.

Recently, with OPEC committed to support prices, crude oil broke through its rangebound trading pattern. Moreover, exports from Venezuela have been hit very hard by US sanctions.

Hence, we believe the crude oil market would be positive in coming weeks too.

In a nut-shell, energy and base metals may continue to rally further, and the yellow metal find near-term support on expectation of weak economic data from the US.

(The author is Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)

