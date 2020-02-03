'Gold to shine on as coronavirus spreads'

Jigar Trivedi

January yet again ended with gains on the comex, as gold gained 4.8 percent.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has hurt investor appetite for risk assets, including equities and industrial commodities. The WHO said there is no need for travel and trade bans due to the coronavirus. But, in China, where the outbreak started, 361 people have died and more than 17,000 infections identified. More than 15 countries have confirmed a minimum one case of the same.

The US central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on January 29, while stressing the importance of lifting inflation to officials' target of 2 percent.

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments foreshadowed a potential shift towards easier policy over time. He also said the outbreak of the virus will likely hit the Chinese economy and could spill wider, but it was too early to assess its impact on the US.

The greenback closed with gains for the fourth straight week, however, it drifted sharply lower from the week's high.

The December core durable goods orders for the US degrew at 0.1 percent versus forecast of growth of 0.2 percent and de-growth of 0.4 percent.

December pending home sales slowed by 4.9 percent against forecast of growth 0.5 percent. The weekly jobless claims increased to 2,16,000 against 2,23,000 a week ago.

However, support came in as consumer confidence rose to 131.6 from 128.2 a month ago and expectation of 128. S&P house price index in November increased to 2.6 percent versus expectation of 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent in October.

Global holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds expanded during the month, hitting 2,561.2 tons on January 28, the highest in seven years and near a record. The SPDR Gold ETF has increased to 903.5 tonnes from 899 tonnes as on last Friday.

As anticipated, January has been pretty much positive for the yellow metal. MCX gold appreciated by 4.84 percent, Comex Gold was up 4.78 percent since geo-political risk between the US and Iran and China virus pushed safe haven demand even higher.

On the other side, MCX silver closed January with small gains of 0.6 percent & Comex silver finished with 1.03 percent returns in January.

From economic data point of view, Eurozone, the UK, Germany, US manufacturing PMI for January, US factory orders for December, US trade balance, Non ISM manufacturing PMI for January and lastly nonfarm payrolls for January will be coming. Hence, the dollar will be choppy, so will the commodity markets.

China, after two weeks of holidays. On February 3, Chinese markets opened with more than 8 percent fall in equities. China reduced rates as it injected cash into the financial system, with the central bank seeking to ensure ample liquidity as markets plunge. It cut borrowing costs on the funds by 10 basis points.

On the domestic front, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 delivered her longest Budget speech, which she had to cut short as she felt uneasy. The FM said GIFT City would set up an international bullion exchange as an additional option for trade by global market participants.

The country's only International Financial Services Centre is in GIFT City, near Ahmedaba in Gujarat. The move could lead to better price discovery of gold, create more jobs and enhance India's position in the global bullion market.

Otherwise, there were no big surprises for the non-agro commodity markets.

Amid coronavirus scare, we expect gold’s safe haven demand to remain robust. The WHO opposing restrictions travel or trade restrictions on China shows its confidence that the country will contain the epidemic. Still, we believe, the yellow metal to be supportive in the week.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.)