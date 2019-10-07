Gold to shine ahead of festival season in India, to remain supportive due to political risk in eurozone

Jigar Trivedi

In the holiday-shortened week, MCX gold gained by 0.8 percent whereas Comex gold ended flat to positive due to rising fear of recession and weak set of economic data from the US bolstered case of rate cut in the Fed's upcoming monetary policy review meeting on October 30.

The dollar stepped back after US service sector survey stoked worries that pressure from US trade disputes with China and other countries could spill over into the broader US economy and tip it into a recession. US Chicago Manufacturing PMI for September came at in 47.1 against forecast of 50.2 and 50.4 a month ago. US ISM Manufacturing PMI September stood at 47.8 versus 50.4 forecast and 49.1 a month ago. American manufacturers posted the biggest contraction in September since the end of the 2007-2009 recessions, reflecting a slowdown in the US and global economies made worse by a tense trade war with China.

The US ADP non-farm employment change for September 135,000 versus 140,000 forecast and 157,000 a month ago. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for September stood at 52.6 versus 55 forecast and 56.4 a month ago. The unemployment rate dropped to half a century low point, signalling a robust economic growth in September. The rate stood at 3.5 percent against forecast of 3.7 percent.

The US non-farm payrolls for September fell shy of consensus expectations, but did not signal that manufacturing-sector woes were dragging down the broader economy. Non-farm payrolls rose 136,000 in September, roughly in-line with forecast 1,40,000.

The US trade deficit widens in August as exports dipped. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell said the US economy was in a good place though there were some challenges. He did not get into details of growth outlook or interest rate trajectory. Two Fed policymakers signalled they are open to delivering another rate cut after a report showed the growth in the vast US services sector is slowing, but the Fed's No. 2, Richard Clarida gave little away on his own thinking.

SPDR Gold ETF witnessed steady inflows, 924 tonnes as on October 4 against 920 tonnes a week ago.

Going ahead, this week is also a holiday-shortened for India due to Dussehra. We expect the yellow metal to be supportive due to political risk in the eurozone and below-forecast economic data set from US has increased changes of rate cut in the month-end. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB still had ammunition to use and added its extraordinary stimulus may need to continue for a long time in the absence of support from fiscal policy.

The Trump administration has put 25 percent tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft. Germany's leading economic institutes slashed their growth forecasts for Europe's biggest economy for this year and next, blaming weaker global demand for manufacturing goods and increased business uncertainty linked to trade disputes.

On October 9, the US Federal will release the last Fed meeting's minutes. On October 10, the US CPI for September will come out. Hence, the overall sentiment will be positive.

(The author is Research Analyst - Commodities Fundamental at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)