'Gold to retain northward journey amid US-China trade developments, Brexit uncertainty'

Sugandha Sachdeva

An effortless move to six-year highs in international markets and record highs in Rupee terms, earlier this month, has brought Gold back to the limelight this year. The landscape of shaky macroeconomic and geopolitical scenarios has rekindled interest in the yellow metal with investors seeking refuge in the safety of Gold.

The chaos in the global economy amidst escalating US-China trade war, tensions in the Middle East, political unrest in Europe and Hong Kong, concerns about slowing global growth, accommodative monetary policy stance of the major central banks have made Gold more alluring than any other asset classes. Additionally, weak Rupee worked like a cherry on the cake, leading to rather steeper returns on the domestic bourses.

Traditionally, Gold is seen as a safe investment or hedge against inflation that works as a defence mechanism in portfolios unlike riskier assets and generates stable returns. But this year, especially since the last quarter, Gold has witnessed phenomenal price action as it woke up after a long slumber spanning almost six years in the international markets to break out above $1,450 per ounce mark. The colossal rally has generated nearly 23 percent returns up till last month, which can't be termed modest by any means.

The metal is still shining bright, but with the onset of fall, metal too reacted and has been edging lower since the beginning of September. The spectacular run of the last four months is finally taking some breather.

Expectations of a thaw in US-China trade tensions and added stimulus from the European Central Bank lifted equities and yields to multi-week highs that brought back the 'risk-on' scenario, and some money has moved out of Gold.

Meanwhile, the US Fed has cut rates by 25 basis points for the second time this year in a bid to support the economy. However, markets don't seem too enthused with the slow pace of cuts, and with limited insight about future policy changes, which has kept the US Dollar steady and Gold under pressure.

So, what lies ahead for the yellow metal after the spectacular run?

As for the factors that are playing out in the current scenario, price outlook still favours a positive bias even though the metal might consolidate for a while, before taking a major leap in any direction. The metal is again back in favour after the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities reignited its safe-haven appeal. Another source of uncertainty stems from the fears of a messy Brexit, which can drive prices higher.

Eyes are also on further negotiations between the US and China, where any positive or negative development can act as a wild-card in dictating metal's future direction.

As for prices, they have carved out a key support at Rs 37,300 per 10 gram mark or $1,480 per ounce that needs to be respected and can lead to recovery. Only a sustained break below the said support could trigger downward pressure towards the next pivot at Rs 36,200 per 10 gram mark or $1,450 per ounce.

But as the major trend is still up, the metal will again tighten its clutches in case of a sustained move above Rs 38,350 per 10 gram mark and spiral higher to reclaim levels of close to Rs 39,800 per 10 gram mark ($1,550 per ounce) in near term, while it can even steer its way towards $1,600 per ounce mark from a medium-term perspective.

(The author is VP-Metals, Energy and Currency Research at Religare Broking.)