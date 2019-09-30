'Gold to remain volatile at around $1,500 ahead of trade talks, US payroll data'

Jigar Trivedi

In the week gone by, on MCX, gold slipped 0.25 percent and on the Comex it fell 1.2 percent due to a strong dollar. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could be reached sooner than expected. The trade talks resume from October 10 in Washington, hence the dollar rebounded.

US Manufacturing PMI for September (P) stood at 51 versus 50.3 forecast and 50.3 a month ago. The country’s Q2 GDP grew at 2.6 percent versus 2.4 percent forecast and 0.6 percent a quarter ago. US consumer confidence for September nosedived to 125.1 versus 134.1 forecast and 134.2 a month ago, but the market shrugged it off.

US new home sales for August improved at 7.1 percent versus 3.5 percent growth forecast and (8.6 percent) de-growth a month ago. US pending home sales for August grew at 1.6 percent against 0.9 percent forecast and (2.5 percent) de-growth a month ago. As a result, the dollar index has risen above 99 and will likely cross the 100-mark (if it closes above 99 on a monthly basis, it will be the highest since April 2017).

SPDR Gold ETF is seeing healthy inflows-- 922 tonnes as on Friday against 883 tonnes a week ago and 878 a month ago--due to uncertainty over October 31 Brexit deadline.

Boris Johnson has said he would not quit as Britain's prime minister even if he fails to secure a deal to leave the European Union, insisting only his conservative government can deliver Brexit on October 31.

The yellow metal came under pressure even though the Trump administration signalled considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, in what would be a radical escalation of the trade tensions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned that a war between his country and Iran would lead to a “total collapse of the global economy” and said he preferred non-military pressure to stymie Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Going ahead, in a holiday shortened week, the yellow metal is going to witness choppy moves. Germany's retail sales for August and the UK's second quarter GDP will come out on Monday. Chinese markets are closed on account of the National Day and will reopen October 8. More importantly, Germany, the UK, Euro-zone and US will release monthly manufacturing PMI data on October 1. Amid concerns of a slowdown in the major economies and recessionary fears looming over Germany, the data will be observed carefully.

We expect October 4 to be more volatile than the entire week. India will review its monetary policy. Later US non-farm payrolls for September will be released followed by Fed chairman Jerome Powell's speech. The US and China trade relations will be another significant event to watch.

Technically, Comex gold has a strong support near $1,490-1,470. Any decisive close below $1,490 will put more pressure for further fall till the next support of $1,470. On the flip side, $1510-1,525 is resistance.

Looking at the daily chart, we recommend going short on every rise. On MCX, December gold may rebound till Rs 38,650-38,950 this week and Rs 37,650 and Rs 37,300 are supports and overall trend will be bearish.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited.)