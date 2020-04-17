Gold to remain choppy as US dollar seen as the preferred asset

Ravindra Rao

After making multiple attempts at sustaining above $1,700 per troy ounce level, spot gold price surged this week and hit a high of $1,747 per troy ounce, the highest since 2012. However, once again the gains were short-lived and the price has now moved back to trade near $1,730 (at the time of writing this piece).

It is an ideal case for a major bull run in gold as the global growth outlook has weakened substantially while central banks and governments continue to extend the stimulus measures and investors are pushing money in ETFs and other products. The general bullish sentiment is also evident from the upbeat price outlook by all major investment banks and agencies.

Market players now expect the gold price to break past $1,800 and eventually test the record high levels set in 2011.

So while gold is in a run-up that could extend till new highs in the coming months, strength in US dollar index is a constant reminder that the US currency is seen as the preferred asset class. The US dollar once again lived up to its reputation and gained this week as IMF forecasted a sharp contraction in the global economy while US economic data highlighted huge pressure on the economy as global virus cases continued to rise.

IMF is forecasting a 3 percent drop in global growth in 2020, the worst recession since the Great Depression but expects a 5.8 percent growth in 2021 provided countries reopen in the latter half of this year. IMF has additionally warned that new waves of social unrest could erupt in some countries if government measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic are seen as insufficient or unfairly favouring the wealthy.

Fed’s Beige book noted that economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions in the US as a result of the virus outbreak. Global confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 2 million just 12 days after breaking past the 1-million mark.

Alternatively, gold’s cautious gains also indicate that market players are becoming wary about price-performance once the virus outbreak is controlled. While global virus cases have continued to rise, some regions have shown improvement and are working towards easing the restrictions. US, Germany, Switzerland are some of the countries working on guidelines to reopen the economies in a phased manner.

Once the virus is controlled, we may see a rebound in economic activity and this will likely be led by the US. In such a scenario, demand for US-based assets and thereby the US dollar may increase. This could also be a reason why investors prefer to remain invested in the currency.

Overall, gold's bullish momentum will continue to be challenged by the general preference for the US dollar and also as market players position for the scenario when the novel coronavirus outbreak will be brought under control.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.