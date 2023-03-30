 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold ticks up as traders eye U.S. economic data

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,967.39 per ounce, as of 0941 GMT. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,984.60.

Gold prices edged up on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar as investors lie in wait for economic data to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-rise path.

The dollar index eased 0.2%, making gold more attractive for overseas buyers.

”This is a massive week for economic data from the U.S. and this has led to gold essentially trading in a holding pattern,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said.