Gold ticks up as investors await central bank meetings

Reuters
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,928.36 per ounce by 1119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,929.70.

Gold prices edged up on Monday on a weaker dollar, as investor attention moved to several central bank meetings this week for more clarity on their rate hike strategies, with the key focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve.

”Gold is easing away from a nine-month high as the U.S. dollar and yields stabilise, as markets eagerly await the Fed's latest policy guidance,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

The dollar was 0.2% lower, making bullion, which is priced in the U.S. currency, more attractive for customers holding other currencies.