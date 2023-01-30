English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold ticks up as investors await central bank meetings

    Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,928.36 per ounce by 1119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,929.70.

    January 30, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Gold prices edged up on Monday on a weaker dollar, as investor attention moved to several central bank meetings this week for more clarity on their rate hike strategies, with the key focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,928.36 per ounce by 1119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,929.70.

    ”Gold is easing away from a nine-month high as the U.S. dollar and yields stabilise, as markets eagerly await the Fed's latest policy guidance,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

    The dollar was 0.2% lower, making bullion, which is priced in the U.S. currency, more attractive for customers holding other currencies.