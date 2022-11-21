 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues

Reuters
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.

Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy.

Bullion fell 1.2% in the week ending Nov. 18, its worst since the one ending Oct. 14, despite scaling a peak since mid-August on Nov. 15.

With no major economic news to drive sentiment in Asia, "traders are tentatively bullish on the dollar following hawkish comments from Fed members last week which is weighing on gold," said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

The dollar index was up 0.2%, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers. []

Gold could test the $1,735 and $1,729 support levels ahead of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting on Wednesday, and there's potential for the dollar to continue higher should they be more hawkish than expected ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving (holidays) on Thursday, Simpson added.