you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold ticks higher on virus fears; firm dollar limits upside

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,725.88 per ounce by 0506 GMT. The bullion has fallen 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,735.10.

Reuters

Gold prices edged higher on Friday, with the metal's safe-haven demand supported by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections, although gains were limited by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,725.88 per ounce by 0506 GMT. The bullion has fallen 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,735.10.

"Gold prices seem to be in somewhat of an equilibrium at the moment. Balanced between geopolitical and COVID-19 concerns on one side, and economic recovery hopes and dollar strength on the other," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Gold continues to see patient buyers on dips to $1,710 to $1,715 an ounce, with equally patient sellers lying in wait on any spikes towards $1,740."

More than 8.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally, with China reporting 32 new virus cases on Friday, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing.

A surge in fresh infections in several U.S. states and the imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a new outbreak have renewed fears of a delay in economic recovery as countries reopen after conronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Simmering geopolitical tensions between North Korea and South Korea, and India and China also offered some support to bullion, which is often used as a safe-haven investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing amid souring relations.

Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.1% and was heading for its best week in a month.

Elsewhere, palladium dropped 1% to $1,905.22 per ounce and was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline.

Silver fell 0.7% to $17.39, while platinum gained 0.6% to $809.22.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #Spot gold #US dollar

