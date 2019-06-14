App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold surges Rs 300 on fresh buying, strong global trend

Tracking gold, silver also surged by Rs 550 to Rs 38,400 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Gold prices rose by Rs 300 to Rs 33,870 per 10 gram in the bullion market here Friday on fresh buying by jewellers and a firm trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Tracking gold, silver also surged by Rs 550 to Rs 38,400 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Sentiment in the domestic market was upbeat on the back of increased buying by jewellers and a firming trend in global markets, bullion traders said.

Close

"Spot gold rose to USD 1,358 an ounce in the international market, its highest level since April 2018. Geopolitical concerns especially from the Middle East and feeble economic releases from China and the US raised the metal's safe-haven demand.

related news

"Weak global growth forecast amid growing trade war tensions and hopes of US interest rate cut stoked investors towards the yellow metal. Gold usually trades higher during times of economic or political uncertainties," said Hareesh V, Head-Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,356.70 an ounce in New York and silver was up at USD 15.11 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 300 to Rs 33,870 per 10 gram and Rs 33,700 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,700 per eight gram.

Silver ready climbed Rs 550 to Rs 38,400 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose Rs 614 to Rs 37,439 per kg.

Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.