Gold stumbles on higher yields on market reassessment of Fed path

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Gold prices slid more than 1% on Wednesday on higher U.S. yields and the dollar, as some investors bet that a pause to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike may take longer than previously thought.

Spot gold was down 1.7% at $1,970.31 per ounce by 1200 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 1.9% to $1,982.20.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a near one-month high, pulling the dollar higher, which, in turn, made gold less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

The correction was due to the markets readjusting their expectations of the Fed’s rate-hike path, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.