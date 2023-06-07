Gold steady near $1950, as focus turns to US Fed's June 14 meeting

Gold prices are currently finding support at $1950 per ounce, while the upside remains capped around $1980 as investors eagerly await the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting. The steady performance of the Dollar index and Treasury yields is keeping gold prices in check.

According to the CME Group's Fedwatch Tools, there is a 79% probability of a pause in the US Fed rate hike during the June 13-14 meeting. Traders are also closely monitoring the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on June 13 for further insights. Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted three straight months of inflows, providing crucial support to prices that are in check given global central banks’ aggressive monetary tightening.

Many brokerages anticipate that gold might experience another correction before initiating a rally. In the event of a break below $1950, the price could potentially drop to $1920, with the 200-day moving average at $1880 acting as the next level of support, according to chart analysis.

Currently, spot gold and gold futures are trading at a slight difference of $15-18 per ounce, with spot gold priced at $1961 and gold futures at $1976 per ounce.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on the first-quarter GDP reports from Japan, along with China data scheduled for this week. These economic indicators can potentially influence gold prices in the near term. While gold has recently retreated from the closely watched level of $2,000 an ounce, it’s still up almost 7% this year. Focus now turns to the Federal Reserve’s June 14 meeting, where investors expect policymakers to hold steady on interest rates.