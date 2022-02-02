MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold steady as Ukraine tensions counter Fed rate-hike bets

    U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,801.10.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

    Gold was steady on Wednesday above the $1,800 psychological level as concerns surrounding Ukraine supported the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data that is considered key for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

    Spot gold held its ground at $1,801.25 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. In the previous session, bullion touched $1,805.43 as investment demand strengthened, with a weak U.S. dollar and Treasury yields offering further support.

    U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,801.10.

    Reflecting investor appetite, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose to the highest level since mid-August on Tuesday.

    Ukraine announced plans to boost armed forces as European leaders lined up to back the country in a standoff with Russia.

    Close

    Related stories

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was cautious on Tuesday as he pushed back on a rate hike of half a percentage point in March, saying he would have to be convinced it was needed.

    Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

    Investors are looking forward to the U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week.

    A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity fell to a 14-month low in January amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, supporting the view that economic growth lost steam at the start of the year.

    Spot silver was up 0.1% at $22.66 an ounce and platinum rose 0.2% to $1,028.65, while palladium shed 0.1% to $2,360.65.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.