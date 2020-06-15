App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steady as second wave fears weigh on risky assets

Spot gold was steady at $1,729.40 per ounce as of 0316 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,734.90.

Reuters

Gold prices were little changed on Monday after posting their best week since early April as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing cut investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Spot gold was steady at $1,729.40 per ounce as of 0316 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,734.90.

The metal climbed 2.6% last week, posting its biggest weekly gain since April 10.

Close

"The economy is not doing well, we got COVID-19 again and a low interest rate environment, I think gold remains bid," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

related news

"But, we need significant policy input from the U.S. Federal Reserve or governments to add that fourth level of stimulus to get gold to bounce higher."

After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, while new virus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states.

Rising concerns about a resurgence of the disease dented risk sentiment among investors, sending Asian stock markets and oil prices lower.

Further supporting bullion, the dollar index eased 0.2%.

The Fed expects household finances and business balance sheets to suffer "persistent fragilities" due to the shock to economic activity arising from the pandemic.

Underscoring the impact of the virus, data showed China's industrial output expanded less than expected in May as the country struggles to get back on track.

Holdings of world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.1% to 1,136.22 tonnes on Friday.

Speculators cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Elsewhere, palladium was down 0.1% at $1,916.57 per ounce, silver fell 0.3% to $17.39, platinum was steady at $805.17.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Federal Reserve #Gold #silver #Spot gold

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.