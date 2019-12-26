App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steady as markets await trade deal signing details

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,503.10 per ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices held steady on December 26 below a near two-month peak hit on Christmas eve, as investors await details of a trade deal signing ceremony between the United States and China.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,499.18 per ounce by 0132 GMT. Prices had briefly touched the key $1,500 level on December 24, their highest since November 5.

Close

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $1,503.10 per ounce.

related news

US President Donald Trump on December 24 said there will be a signing ceremony with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the first phase of the trade deal agreed to this month.

Beijing is also in close touch with Washington about the deal signing ceremony.

Trump on December 24 dismissed North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile test.

Lingering concerns of growth remained as data on December 23 showed, new orders for key US-made capital goods barely rose in November and shipments fell, suggesting business investment will probably remain a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Russia could consider investing part of its National Wealth Fund in gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, adding that he sees investment in the precious metal as more sustainable in the long-term than in financial assets.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.2 percent to $17.76 per ounce, having hit its highest since November 5 on December 24. Palladium was flat at $1,884.00 per ounce, while platinum advanced 0.2 percent to $940.68.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Business #Gold #markets

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.