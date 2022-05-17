English
    Gold steady as dollar retreat offsets firmer Treasury yields

    Reuters
    May 17, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, although the metal's strength was partially offset by a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold held its ground at $1,825.66 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,825.00.

    * The dollar index moved lower for a second straight session, having hitting a 20-year peak last week, with the global economy in focus after weak economic data from China highlighted worries about the prospects for a global slowdown.[USD/]

    * A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

    * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed, limiting demand for non-interest-bearing gold. [US/] rco

    * Gold rose slightly on Monday as a fall in Treasury yields lifted prices after they slid to a 3-1/2-month low earlier in the day.

    * Spot silver was flat at $21.59 per ounce, and platinum edged up 0.1% to $946.85, while palladium fell 0.4% to $2,018.15.

    * Improving demand and lower supply will help palladium and rhodium swing back into deficit this year and reduce platinum's surplus, consultants Metals Focus said on Monday.



    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US dollar
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:12 am
