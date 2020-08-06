172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|gold-steadies-near-record-high-as-dollar-stumbles-5652951.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steadies near record high as dollar stumbles

Spot gold was steady at $2,039.75 per ounce by 0042 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,055.10 on Wednesday.

Reuters

Gold prices held steady near record highs on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes of more stimulus measures to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic underpinned the metal's safe-haven appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was steady at $2,039.75 per ounce by 0042 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,055.10 on Wednesday.

Close

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,055.90.

related news

The dollar index fell 0.2% to hold close to a more than two-year low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

The U.S. government bond yield curve steepened on Wednesday as prices fell on the prospect of increased supply in longer-dated debt.

More than 18.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally, while death toll surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.

The rapid rise in cases has dented hopes of a swift economic rebound, driving inflows into safe-haven assets such as gold, which has risen more than 34% so far this year.

U.S. private payrolls growth slowed sharply in July, pointing to a loss of momentum in the labor market and overall economic recovery as new COVID-19 infections spread across the country.

Top congressional Democrats and White House officials appeared to harden their stances on new coronavirus relief legislation, as negotiations headed toward an end-of-week deadline with no sign of an agreement.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.8% to 1,267.96 tonnes on Wednesday.

Silver fell 0.4% to $26.91 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $970.67 and palladium was steady at $2,181.77.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #silver #Spot gold

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.