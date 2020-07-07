App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steadies near eight-year high as virus cases surge

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,783.67 per ounce by 0303 GMT, just $5.29 shy of a near eight-year high hit last week. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,793.50 per ounce.

Reuters

Gold prices held steady near an eight-year high on Tuesday as investors weighed a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world against a survey showing a rebound in U.S. services industry activity and expectations of a revival in China's economy.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,783.67 per ounce by 0303 GMT, just $5.29 shy of a near eight-year high hit last week. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,793.50 per ounce.

"The proliferation of new COVID-19 cases globally has added to lingering nerves, with investors preferring to hedge that risk via gold, even as they load up on equities again," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Close

India on Monday overtook Russia to record the world's third-highest number of COVID-19 cases, while U.S. coronavirus deaths crossed 130,000.

related news

Underscoring the deep impact of the pandemic, Japan's household spending fell at the fastest pace on record in May as consumers stayed at home to contain the outbreak.

Gold also followed moves in the dollar index, which recouped some losses, but still held near a two-week low. A stronger dollar makes the metal more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, growing expectations of an economic rebound in China and better-than-expected U.S. services sector data lifted investor sentiment towards riskier assets.

"Gold remains at risk of a short-term correction, given current market positioning," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

"Nevertheless, a break above $1,800 is on the cards, with buyers probably waiting on the other side of that level. In the bigger picture, fundamentals remain very constructive for gold."

Indicative of sentiment, speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 30.

Elsewhere, palladium dropped 1% to $1,920.44 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.7% to $818.72. Silver was steady at $18.20.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:20 am

tags #Commodities #Federal Reserve #Gold #silver #Spot gold

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.