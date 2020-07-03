App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steadies in tight range as virus fears offset solid US jobs data

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,775.12 per ounce by 0232 GMT. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for observing Independence Day on July 4.

Reuters

Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,775.12 per ounce by 0232 GMT. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for observing Independence Day on July 4.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,787.80.

Close

"Nagging doubts appear to remain in investors' minds about the explosion of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. sunbelt states and it's possible negative effect on the recovery going forward," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

related news

"Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore... with a holiday in the U.S., and the weekend upon us, some haven directed buying of gold is definitely evident."

Florida reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while over 10.76 million people have been infected worldwide.

Markets also kept a wary eye on China's trade relations with the United States.

More than 75 members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to take make a formal determination on whether China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other groups constitutes an atrocity.

Gold is considered a safe store of value during political and financial uncertainty.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday.

Stemming bullion's advance, the better-than-expected U.S. jobs reports lifted sentiment in wider financial markets.

The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June, but 31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in the middle of the month.

Palladium was steady at $1,901.44 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $806.63, set for its first weekly gain in six.

Silver gained 0.6% to $17.90, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Commodities #coronavirus #Gold #US jobs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.