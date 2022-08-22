English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold slips to lowest in more than 3 weeks on firmer dollar, Fed worries

    Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,742.90 per ounce, as of 0515 GMT, its lowest since July 28

    Reuters
    August 22, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

    Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.


    Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,742.90 per ounce, as of 0515 GMT, its lowest since July 28.


    U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,757.70 per ounce.


    ”The upward resumption in the U.S. dollar will of course be weighing on the gold market, but it seems to be more aligned with the simultaneous sell-off seen across bonds, stocks and currencies,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.


    ”Wherever there had been a period of false hopes such as the Federal Reserve slowing, those expectations appear to be immediately evaporating.”

    Close

    Related stories


    The dollar rose to a more one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.


    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in a month, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.


    The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.


    Traders are now pricing in around a 46.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a 50-bp increase after recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials.


    Focus this week will be on comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.


    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.


    Speculators cut their net long COMEX gold position in the week to Aug. 16, data showed on Friday.

    Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2% to $18.98 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $893.88, while palladium rose 0.8% to $2,140.80.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Fed #Gold #Spot gold
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 11:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.