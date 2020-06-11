App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold slips on profit-taking after Fed-driven rally

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,732.39 per ounce by 0329 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 2 at $1,739.68 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,741.80.

Reuters

Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices rose to a more than a one-week high on bleak economic projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,732.39 per ounce by 0329 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 2 at $1,739.68 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,741.80.

On Wednesday, spot gold prices rose 1.3%, their biggest daily percentage rise in more than a month, after the Fed said it would be a long road to recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump.

Close

"We are seeing some profit-taking... But, gold has gotten through the $1,725 level, which suggests that we are in a pretty bullish format right now," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

related news

"The underlying commitment with the Fed signalling their targets and rates are going to remain on hold through 2022 is quite positive for the gold market."

The U.S. central bank repeated its promise of continued extraordinary support, and also flagged the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022.

Fed policymakers signalled the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would echo through the economy for years to come rather than be quickly reversed as commerce reopens.

Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Among other metals, silver declined 2% to $17.88 per ounce, after rising 3.8% in the last session.

Palladium fell 1% to $1,928.44 per ounce and platinum dipped 0.2% to $831.04.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Commodities #Federal Reserve #Gold #Spot gold

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Delhi reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium for COVID-only funerals

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

Coronavirus vaccine | Johnson & Johnson to start human trials in July

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 11: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 10,000 mark

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.