Gold slips on hopes for vaccine, smooth White House transition

Gold extended declines to a four-month trough on Tuesday as investors dived into riskier assets following drugmaker AstraZeneca's boost to the coronavirus vaccine race and a U.S. federal agency's White House transition approval for Joe Biden.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,825.99 per ounce by 0545 GMT, having earlier slid to its lowest since July 21 at $1,820.45. It slumped as much as 2.2% on Monday.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,821.30.

"Investors are clearly rallying around the narrative of a vaccine-fuelled economic reopening, to the point they're willing to look past the economic realities and potential downside risks that may lie ahead," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Asian equities rose after AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective.

Buoying risk sentiment further, U.S. President-elect Biden received the presidential transition go-ahead from a federal agency on Monday. On Twitter, President Donald Trump said he was recommending that his team "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols".

"The fact that we have a smoother transition between President-elect Biden and Trump is just another reason to think that the recovery as it is currently playing out has one less risk to it," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

The breakdown of support around $1,840 suggests further downside into the $1,700s before buyers return, he added.

But analysts noted the likely appointment of former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary could boost bets for further fiscal and monetary stimulus and benefit bullion.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely to result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed globally this year to ease the pandemic's economic blow.

Silver fell 0.7% to $23.40 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.9% to $934.17, while palladium dropped 0.8% to $2,337.01.