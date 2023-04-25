 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold slips on firmer dollar as US data zooms into focus

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Spot gold fell 0.2% at $1,984.89 per ounce by 1032 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.2% at $1,995.20.

The dollar index rose 0.2%, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Gold prices dipped on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, while investors shied away from making big bets ahead of U.S. economic data that could determine the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike strategy.

Spot gold fell 0.2% at $1,984.89 per ounce by 1032 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.2% at $1,995.20.

The dollar index rose 0.2%, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Market focus is on the U.S. consumer confidence report scheduled at 1400 GMT, while core personal consumption expenditures index and GDP quarterly growth rate are due later this week.