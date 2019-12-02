App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold slips on firm dollar, positive China factory data

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,459.23 per ounce by 0332 GMT. Prices earlier touched their highest since Nov. 22. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,465.30.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising dollar reduced demand.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,459.23 per ounce by 0332 GMT. Prices earlier touched their highest since Nov. 22. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,465.30.

"A slightly stronger dollar has weighed on investor appetite for gold, as well as some slightly more positive data, so this is causing gold to drift a little bit lower," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Close

An unexpected expansion in factory activity during November in China, the world's second-largest economy and biggest gold user, spurred investors into equity markets and reduced the interest in safe-haven bullion.

related news

This followed official government data on Saturday that also showed an expansion.

Investor demand for gold was further pressured by the rising dollar, which makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The uncertainty around a resolution to the 17-month-old trade dispute between the United States and China has supported gold, with reports that a preliminary agreement has now stalled because of U.S. legislation supporting protestors in Hong Kong and Chinese demands that the United States roll back its tariffs as part of phase one deal.

"Nothing particularly has really changed (on the trade front) from last week, the market remains in the dark about how things will progress. Investor appetite for gold is just waning a little bit on lack of direction," Hynes said.

Gold has risen more than 13% this year mainly due to the trade dispute war driving demand for safe assets.

"The fundamentals are still quite supportive, this lull is not going to last too much longer. Maybe into year end we will see gold prices recommit the uptrend we saw earlier this year," Hynes said, adding until then gold will trade between $1,450-$1,500.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $16.92 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4% to $896.72 and palladium was down 0.1% to $1,840.09.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 11:45 am

tags #China #Commodities #dollar #Gold

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.